Trials of Yasen-M-class Perm nuclear sub to be completed in 2026 — Navy commander

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Trials of the Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine the Perm will be completed this year, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"This year, trials of the next Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine the Perm will be completed, and it will join the Pacific Fleet’s submarine force," the Navy commander said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Moiseyev emphasized that current and future programs envisage serial construction of these submarines, as well as their upgrading through the phased introduction of advanced weapons and military equipment.

The Yasen-M-class nuclear submarine the Perm was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard on July 29, 2016, and launched on March 27, 2025. It was designed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine-Engineering Design Bureau of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The Perm submarine is the fifth in the line of multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines of the Yasen-M project.

The Yasen class is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarine with a reduced acoustic field. They carry long-range, high-precision missiles and are capable of striking targets on land, at sea, and underwater.

The upgraded Project 885M nuclear submarines embody unique, cutting-edge Russian developments in military armament, naval weapons, technical and electronic systems, and main propulsion systems. The Yasen-M project features changes and advanced technical solutions in the system’s hardware components, upgraded equipment, and materials produced by Russian companies.

The Russian Navy’s submarine forces mark the 120th anniversary of their establishment on March 19. In 1906, by decree of Emperor Nicholas II, a new class of ships – submarines – was included in the classification of naval vessels.