Russian T-90S tank underwent tests in India's Thar Desert in 1999 — Uralvagonzavod

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Prototypes of Russian T-90S tanks successfully completed two-month extreme tests in India’s Thar Desert in May 1999, the press service of the Uralvagonzavod Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

Twenty-five years ago, on February 15, 2001, a contract was signed for the supply of Russian T-90S tanks to India.

"As early as May 17, 1999, three T-90S prototypes were sent to the Thar Desert, where they covered over 2,000 km. Testing continued for nearly two months under extremely challenging conditions, including vast temperature fluctuations, off-road terrain, sand and storms, and then tropical forests with humid air. The tanks climbed enormous sand dunes in 45-degree heat. At night, the engines didn’t have time to cool down, as the temperature never dropped below 30 degrees Celsius. Even an unexpected test with a sudden hurricane-force downpour was successfully passed by the T-90S. The vehicles proved their performance in even the most extreme conditions," the group’s press service reported.

It emphasized that Russian specialists have consistently demonstrated the tanks’ ease of maintenance and serviceability. All required maintenance and repair procedures, including engine removal and testing, were performed in the field using standard spare parts, tools, and equipment. The results greatly impressed the Indian side: Brigadier D. Singh described the T-90S as "second only to nuclear weapons in terms of deterrence."

