Rosoboronexport offers Egypt comprehensive national security solutions

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport, a subsidiary of Rostec, is presenting Egypt with comprehensive national security solutions, CEO Alexander Mikheyev announced ahead of the EDEX 2025 International Military-Technical Forum, scheduled to take place in Cairo from December 1 to 4.

"EDEX 2025 holds a special significance in Rosoboronexport’s exhibition calendar. This year marks a milestone - the 70th anniversary of the military-technical partnership between Russia and Egypt. Over these decades, our nations have cultivated a strategic alliance rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared interests. Today, Rosoboronexport offers Egypt not merely weaponry but holistic security solutions, including initiatives to advance the country’s defense industry through technological cooperation projects," Mikheyev stated, as quoted by the company’s press service.

The event will be held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Rosoboronexport, which has participated in every edition of EDEX, continues its tradition of showcasing Russia’s most advanced military technologies, many with proven combat records.