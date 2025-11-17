ZALA T-20 UAS can cover up to 500 km in single flight — company

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The T-20 unmanned aerial system (UAS), used for monitoring energy, oil, and gas facilities, now boasts an extended flight time of seven hours, enabling it to cover up to 500 kilometers in a single sortie. This enhancement was detailed in a factsheet from ZALA, the system’s developer, shared at the Dubai Airshow 2025 and obtained by TASS.

The upgraded ZALA T-20 UAS, increasingly valued across industries for its precise and continuous monitoring capabilities over extensive facilities, is being showcased at the exhibition. According to the factsheet, improvements to the fuselage design and the integration of cutting-edge batteries have significantly boosted its endurance, allowing for longer, more efficient missions.

Furthermore, ZALA highlighted that the UAV’s increased lifting capacity accommodates a broader array of payloads. Its sophisticated software, powered by AI algorithms, enables automatic detection of even the slightest deviations in infrastructure conditions, enhancing operational safety and efficiency.