Lancet-E munitions' flight endurance doubled — developer

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The developer of the Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, ZALA, has announced ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025 that the flight endurance of its loitering munitions - the Product 51E, Product 51E-IK, Product 52E, and Product 52E-IK - has been doubled. Additionally, the company highlighted significant range enhancements for these systems.

"Not only has the range of our loitering munitions increased," ZALA stated, "but their flight time has also doubled. The Product 51E and Product 51E-IK now boast an operational range of up to 45 km and can stay aloft for up to 50 minutes. Meanwhile, the Product 52E and Product 52E-IK have seen their range grow to 35 km, with an endurance of 30 minutes."

The Lancet-E system, an export version of the original Lancet platform, includes the Z-16E reconnaissance UAV and the loitering munitions featuring distinctive double X-shaped tails - namely, the Product 51E, Product 51E-IK, Product 52E, and Product 52E-IK.