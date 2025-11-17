Rostec unveils import-substituting Ansat helicopter for first time overseas

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation has presented the import-substituting Ansat helicopter at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition, a TASS correspondent reports. This is the first time the aircraft has been shown abroad.

The Ansat is equipped with domestically produced VK-650V engines, which are also on display at the exhibition. The helicopter has a redesigned fuselage and onboard systems. The import-substituting version of the Ansat made its maiden flight in September this year. Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS earlier that the import-substituting Ansat would be in demand abroad.

Rostec also showcased the Ka-32A11M medium-sized firefighting helicopter, which is equipped with the new Russian-made SP-32 fire suppression system. The helicopter is capable of lifting and delivering up to 4,000 liters of water and 400 liters of firefighting foam to the fire area.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition is taking place from November 17 to 21.