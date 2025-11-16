MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated Malaya Tokmachka and Rovnopolye settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Battlegroup East units liberated Rovnopolye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region as a result of decisive actions. Battlegroup Dnieper units completed liberation of Malaya Tokmachka settlement of the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Air defenses shot downed two Neptune missiles and 197 Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, the ministry noted. "Air defense assets shot down a guided air bomb, four projectiles of the HIMARS system of the US make, two Neptune long-range guided missiles and 197 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it informed.

The Battlegroup Center is currently mopping up Rovnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry noted. The units of this battlegroup continues advancing in the Vostochny micro-region and the southern part of the city of Dimitrov.

The Russian army destroyed two launchers of the Neptune mobile missile system, a HIMARS combat vehicle, and engaged fuel and energy sector facilities used in interests of the Ukrainian military defense segment, the ministry informed. The Ukrainian army lost in total about 1,250 servicemen in the zone o fthe Special Military Operation over the day.