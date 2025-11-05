US advancing new strategic nuclear programs — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The United States is working to modernize its nuclear strategic nuclear forces, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.
"Work is underway on a promising strategic nuclear submarine, the Columbia, to replace the Ohio. A new heavy bomber, the B-21 Raider, is being developed. A cruise missile with a nuclear warhead is being developed, and that’s not all. The demothballing of 56 launchers on 14 Ohio-class submarines is planned. I would like to emphasize demothballing. They are being fully loaded with Trident II ballistic missiles. Preparatory work is underway to convert 30 B-52H strategic bombers back into nuclear weapons carriers," Belousov said at a meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.