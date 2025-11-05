Russia dominating Indian military-technical market — ambassador to New Delhi

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is the leader in the Indian military-technical market, with its products accounting for about half of it, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"We are once again leaders in military-technical cooperation with India. We continue to dominate the Indian market, accounting for about half of it with our products. This work continues. We are discussing new projects. Many new projects are already in progress," he said.

Russia and India have always actively shared experience and technologies in the military-technical field, the ambassador said, adding that the two countries have not only a strong position but also very broad prospects for the future in this area of cooperation.

"I’d like to specifically mention a landmark project that can be presented as a model for cooperation between states, especially large states, in the military-technical field: the BrahMos missile. We're currently working on the same principle in production, with 100% localization of Kalashnikov assault rifles here in India. There are new developments and new proposals. The Indians are also perfectly aware of superior performance of our air defense systems, such as the S-400. We offer the Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft at very competitive prices," the diplomat noted.