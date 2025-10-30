Belousov arrives in Almaty to participate in CIS Council of Defense Ministers meeting

ALMATY /Kazakhstan/, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Defense Ministers, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Topical issues of multilateral military cooperation will be discussed during the meeting with the aim of strengthening national armed forces and maintaining regional stability," the statement said.

According to the ministry, "the format of the event provides for joint work by the heads of the CIS defense ministries."

"As part of his work in Kazakhstan, the Russian defense minister will hold a series of bilateral meetings with his CIS counterparts," the military added.