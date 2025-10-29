MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces struck positions of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 77th Airmobile Brigade in the settlement of Lesnaya Stenka in the Kharkov Region, as shown by footage obtained by TASS.

"Russian Aerospace Forces launched a strike on the positions of the 77th Ukrainian Airmobile Brigade," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The attack targeted a temporary deployment point in the settlement of Lesnaya Stenka with two FAB-500 air bombs. Another FAB-500 bomb destroyed a Ukrainian drone command post. All targets were neutralized.