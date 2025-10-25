Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over past day

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered an overnight combined strike by ground-based long-range precision weapons and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and energy infrastructure facilities supporting their operation," the ministry said in a statement.

The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit, it said.

Kiev loses 1,385 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,385 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 85 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 520 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 320 troops and a US-made MLRS rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 80 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian Neptune missile launcher over past day

Russian troops destroyed a launcher and a transporter-loader vehicle of the Ukrainian Neptune coastal defense missile system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a launcher and a transporter-loader of the Neptune coastal defense missile system and struck workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 281 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 281 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 281 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 92,459 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,664 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,607 multiple rocket launchers, 30,783 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,815 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.