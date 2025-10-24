CIS special services conduct joint exercises with CSTO peacekeepers first time

FAKHRABAD TRAINING GROUND /Tajikistan/, October 24. /TASS/. For the first time in international practice, CIS special services and CSTO peacekeeping forces have conducted joint exercises, announced Colonel General Yevgeny Sysoyev, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC).

He emphasized that this unprecedented collaboration marks a significant milestone: "This is the first instance where counter-terrorism drills have been integrated with peacekeeping operations within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Sysoyev stated. He highlighted the strategic importance of hosting these exercises in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, a nation sharing the longest border with Afghanistan among CIS countries. "Our primary concern remains the threat emanating from our southern neighbor," he added.

Sysoyev praised the professionalism and coordination demonstrated during the exercises, noting, "Today’s collective, well-coordinated actions have once again proven that our joint efforts can produce highly effective results."

During the closing ceremony, Sysoyev highlighted that, for the first time, the final stages of two major exercises - CIS member states' anti-terrorism operations, Commonwealth-Antiterror 2025, and CSTO peacekeeping maneuvers, Indestructible Brotherhood - were seamlessly integrated into a single operational theater.

He described how units from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security and Ministry of Internal Affairs successfully executed a hostage rescue operation and neutralized terrorists at seized facilities. Additionally, CSTO peacekeeping forces from the defense ministries of five member-states demonstrated their professionalism and operational effectiveness in a simulated regional peacekeeping scenario.

Sysoyev commended the high level of combat readiness and training exhibited by Tajik security agencies and CSTO forces, emphasizing their ability to operate effectively in complex environments. He also praised Tajikistan’s emergency services, health authorities, and prosecutors for their swift and professional response in mitigating the aftermath of simulated terrorist attacks and conducting investigative procedures.

Overall, Sysoyev concluded that Tajikistan’s organization and execution of this large-scale exercise set a new standard for regional cooperation and readiness.