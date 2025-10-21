Kalashnikov gunmaker boosts output of upgraded Dragunov sniper rifles 13 times over year

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has boosted the production of upgraded 7.62mm Dragunov sniper rifles with a folding buttstock that are highly needed in the special military operation zone by 13 times over the year, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has boosted the production of 7.62mm Dragunov sniper rifles with a folding buttstock (SVDS rifles) at the request of defense customers by 13 times compared to 2024. In particular, SVDS rifles enjoy increased demand in the zone of the special military operation," the press office said in a statement.

The SVDS is a modern version of the Dragunov sniper rifle for Airborne Forces, marine infantry and special operations units. The sniper rifle is designed reliably to engage enemy personnel and other unarmored targets at ranges of up to 1,000 meters, it said.

"The advantages of the 7.62mm Dragunov sniper rifle with a folding buttstock have been confirmed by three decades of its successful operation. The semi-automatic action, the compact design, the light weight, high precision and accuracy of fire are the indisputable advantages of the SVDS. It effectively helps our troops accomplish combat objectives in the special military operation area," the press office quoted Kalashnikov Group Director General, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Alan Lushnikov as saying.