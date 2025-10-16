Russian Pacific Fleet naval group wraps up business call at Vietnam

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s ships has deployed to the sea after wrapping up a business call at the Vietnamese port of Da Nang, its press office reported on Thursday.

"A group of Pacific Fleet ships comprising the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma has deployed to the sea after completing a program of its stay at the port of Da Nang in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," the press office said in a statement.

During five days of the stay at the port of Da Nang, sea deployment senior officer, Captain 1st Rank Alexey Ulyanenko and the commanders of the naval group’s ships held meetings with the command staff of the Vietnamese Navy. Tours were also held aboard the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov for the staff of the Russian embassy and representatives of the republic’s Navy. Pacific Fleet sailors visited historical and memorial sites and museums and took part in friendly sports competitions with Vietnamese military personnel, it said.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group departed from the port of Vladivostok on October 1 for long-distance deployment in the Asia-Pacific region and strategically important areas of the World Ocean.