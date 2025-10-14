Post-Soviet security bloc kicks off joint drills in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has kicked off the Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 and Barrier 2025 joint drills in Tajikistan and participating troops are arriving in the republic," the press office of the CSTO Joint Staff told TASS on Tuesday.

"On October 14-19, units participating in the Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 joint exercise with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces and the Barrier 2025 special exercise with the CSTO joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical provision troops are redeploying to the Republic of Tajikistan," the press office said in a statement.

The military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are redeploying to the area of the drills "in accordance with the plan" while the personnel of these formations and cargoes "are being delivered by aircraft and auto transport," it said.

The Indestructible Brotherhood 2025 joint exercise is running at the Fakhrabad training ground. The drills will practice preparing and conducting a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces on the territory of a member state of the organization," the press office said.

As part of the peacekeepers’ drills, a special exercise codenamed Barrier 2025 will be conducted for the first time with a joint formation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical provision troops. During this exercise, troops will "practice eliminating sources of biological threats in the interests of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces," it said.

"The active phases of the CSTO drills will be conducted in a combined format with the concluding stage involving a joint counter-terror exercise of competent agencies from member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States codenamed Commonwealth Counter-Terror 2025," it said.