MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army from the actions of the North group of forces during the day amounted to over 205 soldiers, a tank and four warehouses of materiel, said Andrey Shershnev, a senior officer at the group's press center.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 205 military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 15 vehicles and four warehouses of materiel," Shershnev said.

According to him, units of the North group of forces defeated formations of two mechanized, amphibious assault, and infantry brigades in the areas of Pisarevka, Novaya Sech, Korchakovka, Mogritsa, Alekseyevka, and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, units of a motorized infantry brigade and an air defense brigade were defeated in the areas of Volchansk and Chugunovka.