LUGANSK, October 11. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian army have gotten into a fire pocket between Kuzminovka and Vyyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic after its liberation by the Russian forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"A group of Ukrainian militants that found itself between Kuzminovka and Vyyemka is being systematically destroyed, since they really have no way out. They made several attempts at night to leave their positions in the direction of Zvanovka, but most likely it was an unauthorized abandonment of positions. All these attempts were detected by our means of objective control, and, of course, fire damage was inflicted," he said.

The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender. "And, most likely, this will lead to the fact that everyone who is in this pocket will be destroyed," Marochko believes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Kuzminovka was liberated by the fighters of the South group of forces on October 5.