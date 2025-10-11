Russia advances in north of Seversk, to south, east of it this week — expert

LUGANSK, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian army has advanced this week in the north of Seversk of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as to the south and east of the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With regard to the settlement of Seversk: we have had really serious successes over the past week. First of all, in the north of the settlement. There is also progress both to the east and from the south of this settlement," he said.

The military expert noted that Russian fighters are "putting quite serious pressure" on the positions of the Ukrainian army in the city.