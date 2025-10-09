Drone immune to electronic warfare tested at training ground near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. A helicopter-type drone immune to electronic warfare was tested for the first time at a training ground near St. Petersburg as part of the forum "Protecting Civilian Facilities from Attacks by Unmanned Systems and Commercial Operation of Drones," a TASS correspondent reported.

"Russia has been using small reconnaissance drones for a long time. However, due to sanctions, there have been difficulties with the official delivery of these drones. We decided to develop and produce a drone that would be on par with existing models in terms of its characteristics. We worked on this project for nine months and developed two types of unmanned aerial vehicles: a small reconnaissance drone and a larger one that can carry more weight, has better optics, and can fly longer distances," a representative of the manufacturing company told TASS.

The drone's takeoff weight with payload is six kilograms. During testing, its flight range for performing tasks is eight kilometers.

The purpose of the tests is to demonstrate that the drone can fly despite electronic warfare interference, navigate in areas without satellite communication, respond to the operator, and transmit the necessary information. The drone can bypass all suppression systems. A radar station will detect it, but will not be able to suppress it.

"When the drone cannot see where it is, it navigates using optics. It has its own algorithm that helps it determine which direction to move in," the company said.