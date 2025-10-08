Russian company develops protective system to detect multiple drones at once

ST. PETERSBURG, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Mobil Group company has developed an anti-drone protection system capable of detecting dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles at a time, which has been named Domovoy (or Brownie), a TASS correspondent reports.

The system was put on display at a nation-wide forum dubbed "Protection of Civilian Facilities from Drone Strikes," which is taking place at the Bonch-Bruevich Saint Petersburg State University of Telecommunications.

"The novelty is that the system does not only detect drones violating boundaries but also involves interceptor drones to destroy them. No human is capable of dealing with multiple drones without using an automated system. <...> The system can detect and destroy dozens of drones at once," a company spokesperson told TASS.

He stressed that "in the current situation, given the weapons that are launched at us, electronic warfare systems cannot operate effectively in a lot of cases." In order to solve the problem, the Domovoy system detects drones through the use of several detection subsystems at once, which include an acoustic device, an optical device, a thermal imagery camera and a radar.

The Domovoy system’s neural network processes the data it receives in order to calculate the trajectory of a violator drone; after that, the data is automatically sent to an interceptor drone, "which takes off to kinetically strike the violator." It is the system that determines where it is better to shoot down the violator drone, "making sure that the area isn’t populated and that there are no civilians on the ground."

"One of the Domovoy system’s devices is a simple smartphone that has a mic so it can ‘hear’ where a violator drone is coming from. While working with our customers in the Kursk Region last year, we once heard the sound of a tractor during a phone call. <...> There were enemy drones flying over them, which were equipped with internal combustion engines. A phone can ‘hear’ the sound perfectly well. The only thing we needed to do was to develop a program and a neural network - which we did - capable of detecting a drone with an internal combustion engine," the developer’s spokesperson added.