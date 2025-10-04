Russian Space Troops tracked 1,300 Russian, foreign launches this year

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Space Troops, which are marking their 68th anniversary on Saturday, have detected and tracked over 1,300 launches of ballistic missiles and space rockets this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This year, on-duty missile attack warning systems and space monitoring systems detected over 1,300 launches of foreign and domestic ballistic missiles and space rockets," the ministry said.

In line with their combat duty in 2025, specialists of the Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space monitored over 3,200 space objects, controlled the orbiting of over 3,000 spacecraft, and also controlled the de-orbiting of over 1,300 spacecraft.

Specialists of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre carried out 15 spaace launches from the Plesetsk, Vostochny and Baikonur launch sites, putting over 40 satellites and spacecraft into the orbit.