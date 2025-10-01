Top diplomat calls Abkhazia's drills with Russia crucial for state's protection

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. Drills between Russia and Abkhazia are an essential factor in protecting against military and political risks, Abkhazia's Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"A series of joint drills between the two defense ministries is currently underway, with elements of combat coordination being practiced and various training sessions held. For us, this is another key form of cooperation that guarantees our country's protection from military and political risks," Bartsits said.

The top diplomat also added that maintaining high security standards in the region is being carried out with the help of Russian colleagues and allies and is an important part of global cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia.