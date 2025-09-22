MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Last spring, the Russian Armed Forces drafted a total of 160,000 men, according to Vice Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff.

"First, I will summarize the results of last year's spring conscription," Tsimlyansky began. "The conscription goal set by the presidential decree was met on schedule and in full: 160,000 men were mobilized to serve across the armed forces, other military branches, and related formations." He emphasized the logistical efficiency involved, noting that over 170 civil aviation flights, 14 military flights, and 15 military trains were utilized to transport recruits to their units. All conscripts received food rations during their journey; for journeys exceeding three days, they were provided three meals daily in dining cars - a long-standing and effective practice within the military.

During a briefing on the spring conscription outcomes and the upcoming fall 2025 staffing plans, Tsimlyansky highlighted that more than 125,000 recruits were transported by civil and military aircraft, troop trains, and passenger trains across the country.

He also pointed out that the most organized conscription efforts took place in regions including Buryatia, Karelia, Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Khabarovsk, Bryansk, Leningrad, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Samara, Sakhalin, Sverdlovsk, and Tula regions, as well as in major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg. Tsimlyansky concluded by reaffirming that all drafted men were supplied with necessary rations at assembly points, ensuring smooth and efficient mobilization processes.