Russia's defense industry

Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin

The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
© Mikhail Sinitsyn/TASS

PERM, September 19. /TASS/. Russia has increased the production of some types of weapons exponentially, and for some products, almost 30-fold, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced while speaking with workers at the Motovilikha Plants.

"For some types of weapons, for some products, our production has increased not by a few percentage points, but by several times: 2-fold, 3-fold, 10-fold, 15-fold, and for some products, 30-fold," he said. "And the quality has improved. The technology is becoming modern and in demand."

Putin noted that the Motovilikha Plants is a unique enterprise, nearly 300 years old.

"This is a full-cycle artillery systems production facility," he noted. "It truly has a distinguished history."

Russia needs to plan dual-use products output for long-tern perspective — Putin
The Russian president said that currently, during the special military operation, the defense industry's enterprises are operating at their maximum capacity
Russian military shares special operations experience with CSTO contingents in Kyrgyzstan
Participants observed how modern firearms training is conducted based on current combat experience, witnessed assaults on enemy strongpoints carried out by squads using buggies and dirt bikes, and learned techniques for providing first aid
Trump says no sanctions on China for buying Russian oil while Europe continues purchases
"If Europe did something with respect to China, China would probably maybe force an end to the Ukrainian war," the US President said
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Russian tank crews hit Ukrainian positions in LPR
"A T-72B3M tank crew of the Battlegroup West’s 25th army motor rifle brigade hit and destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold at distance of more than five kilometers with a 125mm projectiles," the Russian defense ministry said
State Department approves $780 million possible sale of Javelin missiles to Poland
Poland had previously sent a request to the United States for the purchase of 2,506 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 253 launch complexes
Europe wants security guarantees for Ukraine to continue war with Russia — Lavrov
As the top Russian diplomat underlined, "they constantly say that they will send in troops when an agreement on a settlement and ceasefire is reached"
Russian units advance near five residential localities in DPR, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops "actively resist"
Coalition supplying UAVs to Ukraine should see crimes of Ukrainian military — Russian MFA
"Moralizing and demarches by this coalition’s states regarding Russia's alleged violations of international law are frankly hypocritical and inappropriate against this backdrop," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russian Finance Ministry puts key rate of 12-13% in 2026 budget — minister
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov emphasized that "proceeds from the baseline scenario where the budget remains balanced"
Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets, military expert Andrey Marochko noted
British flattery did little to shift Trump's stance on Ukraine, Israel — media
The US president visited the United Kingdom from September 16-18 for his second state visit, a historic first in modern times
Russian forces pierce Ukrainian defenses in Yampol — DPR official
The Ukrainian forces in Yampol are using local residents as human shields, Igor Kimakovsky added
Israel recommends suspending Jordan’s aid supplies for Gaza
This happened after the Israeli army reported a shooting incident at the Israeli checkpoint Allenby, located near the bridge of the same name over the Jordan River, in which two Israelis were killed
US hopes to agree next negotiations on work of diplomatic missions with Russia — embassy
According to the newspaper, the United States considers the channel of communication on bilateral relations as a constructive platform for permanent negotiations
Growing defense industry spending is not in vain — Putin
The head of state stressed the importance of maintaining social obligations amid the rising defense budget
Turkey says pays close attention to cooperation with BRICS, ASEAN
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that "it is quite natural to have different economic interests"
Belarusian MFA declares Czech diplomat persona non grata
The ministry stressed that it was compelled to respond in accordance with diplomatic policy, including regarding the restrictions imposed on the Belarusian embassy in the Czech Republic
Israel losing ground in Europe, numerous nations set to recognize Palestine — envoy
"Israel is losing its relations on every front," Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Magnitude of Kamchatka morning earthquake at 7.8 — Emergency Ministry
This was clarified by the Emergency Ministry
US may not have much influence on Israeli politics — Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pointed out that the opposite situation is possible
Almaz-Antey doubles production of S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems
A serial production of new types of missile weapons has been mastered
Israel's growing isolation result of its own actions — China Daily
Israel's rejection of the path of negotiation and an end to violence, combined with its unilateral actions, continues to undermine trust and prospects for coexistence, the newspaper said
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
UK sanctions Russian IT company Aeza Group, two Georgian businessmen
The UK has also blacklisted two tankers for allegedly delivering Russian oil to the port of Batumi, Georgia
Retaking of Bagram base may result in second US invasion of Afghanistan — Reuters
Regaining control of the airbase may require the US to deploy more than 10,000 troops, what might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, the news agency said
Lavrov's press pool reporters receive US visas with travel restrictions
The visa stipulates a geographical limitation, permitting movement within a 25-mile radius of central New York
Russian finance minister revealed details of Russian-Chinese alternative to Euroclear
Anton Siluanov emphasized that the goal is for Russia's investors to be able to freely buy securities in one country from another, without restrictions and obstacles
EC proposes sanctions against 45 Russian, foreign companies — von der Leyen
The EC President said these companies have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex
European accusations of alleged violation of their airspace unfounded — Russian MFA
"No specific circumstances have been cited to support the malicious intent attributed to our country," Maria Zakharova noted
Attempts to reform UN Security Council - Sisyphean task, but should be maintained — expert
In Robinder Sachdev's view, the UN Security Council in its current form has turned into a discussion club incapable of influencing real conflicts
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
MI6 to hire agents on darknet through portal
The official purpose of its launch is to ensure national security by facilitating recruitment in the intelligence agency
Zelensky tries to pull NATO in war with Russia, former Polish prime minister says
Leszek Miller opined that "nobody in the world would want to attack NATO"
Military of Russia, Laos to work on cooperation during Laros-2025 drills
The opening ceremony of the exercises was timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos
Maduro accuse US of trying to introduce puppet regime in Venezuela
According to the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Washington wants to change the regime in Venezuela to install a puppet government of the United States and steal its largest oil reserves in the world
Russia challenges ICAO’s findings on MH17 crash in UN Court of Justice — ministry
Russian diplomats also noted that although the tragedy occurred over 11 years ago, "there is still a long way to go in the quest for truth"
'Not a drone,' Polish official confirms, citing prosecutor’s office
Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, indicated that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons"
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Immigration sensitive issue for Russians, Putin believes
The president said it was possible to consider abolishing the patent system for labor migrants
Putin warns of consequences of uncontrolled 'money printing'
The Russian president mentioned this while commenting on a proposal for quarterly pension adjustment
Regional players to take stage, look for solutions themselves without UN reform — Turkey
The international system "is unable to respond to emerging crises due to its specific preferences and management structure," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized
UN calls for action after Russian kid appears in Ukraine’s extremist database
UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell emphasized that "privacy is vital to children’s agency, dignity and safety and for the exercise of their rights"
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Estonian MFA takes issue with Russia's free education offer
The note reminded that Estonia "has a restriction in place prohibiting allowing Estonian youth to take part in events held in Russia or Belarus and associated with the authorities of these states"
US must avoid unilateral measures on restricting trade — Xi Jinping
"Recent consultations between teams from both sides reflect the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity, allow to duly continue the settlement of unresolved issues in relations between the two countries and strive for achieving a mutually beneficial result," the Chinese leader stated
Ecuador's president imposes curfew in five provinces over protests
The presidential administration also issued a statement saying that those who resort to acts of terrorism, illegal blocking of roads and organized violence will be punished in accordance with the law
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Trump not setting conditions for resolving conflict in Ukraine — US NATO Envoy
Commenting on recent drone incidents in Poland, Matthew Whitaker emphasized the need to create a multi-layered and cost-effective air defense system
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Eight EU countries continue to import Russian gas, EC says
European Commission Spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that the EC has no information about the final destination of these supplies
Russia advances at two settlements near Kupyansk, recaptures forest — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
US observers saw no threats to NATO at Zapad 2025 exercises — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia reiterated this point multiple times
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
About 59% of Ukrainians want cessation of hostilities, negotiations — poll
When asked about the settlement formats, 20% favored direct negotiations with Russia, while 62% favored negotiations involving third countries
Biosatellite Bion-M No. 2 with mice on board to land in Orenburg steppes
According to the Institute of Biomedical Problems, the whole "crew" felt good
Deputy head of presidential administration resigns — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the president had already signed the decree on Dmitry Kozak's resignation
Turkey’s S-400s remain in service, no changes — Defense Ministry sources
The statement came in response to media reports suggesting that Turkey might consider returning the S-400s to Russia or reselling them
Lavrov-Rubio meeting due on sidelines of 80th UN General Assembly session — Russian envoy
Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will address the meeting on September 27
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake registered off Russia’s Kamchatka
The epicenter was located 125 km northeast from the region’s administrative center, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at the depth of 40 kilometers
Trump refuses to provide Taiwan with $400 million of military aid — WP
A White House representative said that the decision is not final and may be reviewed
Number of people detained during protests in France tops 300 — interior minister
Bruno Retailleau said that 134 of them have been placed in custody
Von der Leyen to announce 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday — EC
Earlier reports said that the EC intends to speed up Europe's transition away from Russian fossil fuels, considering sanctions the best way to achieve this goal
NATO Eastern Sentry operation to kick off in Poland, Romania — Finnish president
Speaking of unmanned aerial vehicles potentially entering the country’s airspace, Alexander Stubb noted that Finland is "prepared enough" to deflect this threat
FACTBOX: What is known about European Commission's 19th sanctions package against Russia
The potential visa restrictions previously reported in the Western media were not mentioned
Russia knocks out Ukraine from most of village of Shandrigolovo — expert
The Ukrainian army is withdrawing in the direction of the settlements of Alexandrovka and Korovy Yar
Poland wants no truth in drone incident — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry announced its readiness to hold consultations with Warsaw
EU ambassadors to discuss 19th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday — portal
The European Commission intends to speed up Europe's transition away from Russian fossil fuels, considering sanctions the best way to achieve this goal, according to a European official
Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement
The clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored, Maria Zakharova said
Kremlin not surprised Trump's emotions running high on Ukraine issue
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin remains ready to settle the situation diplomatically and is doing a lot toward that end
Putin describes future generation of Russian politicians
The Russian president specified that these people are the ones who have no fear in their service to the Motherland
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Ukraine loses up to 1,395 servicemen in special military op zone over past day — top brass
In particular, the Battlegroup Center eliminated over 435 Ukrainian servicemen
Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen
Putin highlights Russia’s significant achievements in aircraft engine development
The head of state reminded that Russian engineers are currently actively working on the development of two domestic engines, the PD-35 and PD-26, which are intended for wide-body and long-haul aircraft
Nuclear-powered ships Krasnoyarsk, Omsk hit target in Sea of Okhotsk with missiles
The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles
Number of abstentions on IAEA's anti-Russian resolution speaks to common sense — envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stressed that "common sense is paving the way"
Houthis report missile strike on military site in Tel Aviv
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree noted that Houthi forces also staged successful drone attacks on the cities of Eilat and Beer Sheva in the south of Israel
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Lavrov sees no issue in new anti-Russian sanctions
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that an enormous amount of sanctions was imposed during US President Donald Trump’s first tenure
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
EC to unfreeze 550 mln euros for Hungary to overcome veto on sanctions against Russia — FT
According to the publication, to unanimously approve the next sanctions package the EU will have to overcome a potential veto by Hungary and Slovakia that previously expressed their disagreement with the content of the package
Israel preparing harsh response to France's potential recognition of Palestine — newspaper
The package of possible measures involves closing the French consulate in Jerusalem and taking steps regarding French-owned properties and territories in Israel, such as the Sanctuary of Eleona, a Christian pilgrimage site
Trump understands need to address root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, Donald Trump has publicly stated on multiple occasions that Ukraine should not be brought into NATO
Russian air defense shots down 1,667 fixed-wing drones in one week — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past week, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,330 troops in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
US extends export restrictions on Aeroflot, Utair, Azur Air
The decision takes immediate effect and extends restrictions for 180 days
Putin signs decree to relive Kozak of his duty as deputy presidential administration head
Dmitry Kozak has served in this position since 2020
Russian defense minister holds talks with Nigerian chief of the General Staff
The discussions covered current and prospective areas of defense cooperation between Russia and Nigeria
FACTBOX: Over 40 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night
Two private houses were damaged in Volgograd's Krasnoarmeysky district due to a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs
Britain creates another military protectorate in Ukraine — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that London has obstructed the peace process since the start of the Ukrainian conflict
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Trump says US trying to regain control over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
In 2001-2021, the Bagram Air Base served as the largest base of the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan
EU intends to take restrictive measures against Russian payment system Mir — Kallas
The EU intends to restrict cash flows received by Russia, the EU top diplomat noted
Trump confident Ukraine conflict to be settled
The US leader reiterated his view that resolving the Ukrainian crisis once seemed like a simple task due to his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but in practice, achieving this goal proved much more difficult
