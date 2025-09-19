Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin

PERM, September 19. /TASS/. Russia has increased the production of some types of weapons exponentially, and for some products, almost 30-fold, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced while speaking with workers at the Motovilikha Plants.

"For some types of weapons, for some products, our production has increased not by a few percentage points, but by several times: 2-fold, 3-fold, 10-fold, 15-fold, and for some products, 30-fold," he said. "And the quality has improved. The technology is becoming modern and in demand."

Putin noted that the Motovilikha Plants is a unique enterprise, nearly 300 years old.

"This is a full-cycle artillery systems production facility," he noted. "It truly has a distinguished history."