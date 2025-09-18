Russian troops practice capturing strongholds during Rubezh-2025 drills in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian servicemen from the 201st military base of the Central military district practiced capturing strongholds during the Rubezh 2025 Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) command and staff drills in Kyrgyzstan with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Collective Security Region, the district's press service reported.

"The scenario was that illegal armed groups crossed the border of a CSTO member state and occupied areas to build up forces and resources for further advances and the capture of key sites. Subunits of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Collective Security Region blocked the enemy groups, identified their strongholds, and located where vehicles and light armored vehicles were concentrated," the press service said.

Then, Russian operators of reconnaissance and strike FPV drones surveyed the area, destroying the light armored and motor vehicles of the simulated illegal armed group. This created conditions for a further offensive by the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces.

As a result, assault groups using buggies, all-terrain vehicles, and motocross bikes cleared the strongholds of the simulated militants. Crews of BTR-82A and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers provided fire support for the assault operations.

About drills

The Rubezh 2025 Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) command and staff drills involving the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Collective Security Region began on September 17 at the Edelweiss training center in Kyrgyzstan. The exercises will continue until September 20.

Military contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as operational groups from the CSTO Joint Staff and the organization’s Secretariat, are participating in the drills.

About 1,200 servicemen and 500 units of military and special equipment are participating, including aircraft, helicopters, drones, and combat boats.