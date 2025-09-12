Pacific Fleet starts routine drills involving nuclear submarines, coastal missile systems

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet has begun a command and staff exercise under the joint command of troops and forces involving nuclear submarines and Bastion coastal missile systems in northeastern Russia.

"The Pacific Fleet has begun a command and staff exercise under the joint command of troops and forces in the northeast of Russia to practice protection and defense of shipping routes in the northern Pacific Ocean and off the coast of the Kamchatka and Chukotka territories, as well as the insular zone. The exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Navy's training plan under the leadership of the Pacific Fleet Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Viktor Liina. More than 10 ships and boats, aircraft and helicopters of the Pacific Fleet's naval aviation, several nuclear submarines, as well as combat crews of the Bastion coastal missile systems are involved," the fleet's press service said in a statement.

As part of the exercise, the Pacific Fleet sailors will practice search for submarines of a hypothetical enemy, defense from air attacks, and joint missile strikes on single and group sea targets. The Pacific Fleet’s personnel will improve practical skills in defending against drone attacks aircraft and unmanned boats.

"The exercise is the final combat training event in the summer training period of the Pacific Fleet and is aimed at testing the combat readiness of forces and troops, as well as military command bodies for conducting defensive combat operations," the press service said.