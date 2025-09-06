LUGANSK, September 6. /TASS/. Less than 15% of the Kremennaya forest in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remain under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told to TASS.

"As for the Kremennaya forest, we can say that most of them are already under the control of Russian servicemen. Less than 15% of the Kremennaya forest are under the control of Ukrainian militants, there are still vast gray zones," he said.

Marochko specified that over the past week, Russian forces have advanced north of Grigorovka along the Seversky Donets River and are currently clearing the area. The Russian military has also advanced in the southern direction: from Chervona Dibrova towards Serebryanka in the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic.

On September 1, Marochko told TASS that the Russian forces have "very good dynamics" of advancement in the Kremennaya forest.

Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russian troops had liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic.