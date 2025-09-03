Russia, China train underwater cohesion at naval drills

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia and China trained underwater cohesion at Sea Interaction-2025 joint drills, head of the Russian community of support to the Navy Captain First Rank Vladimir Maltsev told TASS.

"At the joint exercise of the Russian and Chinese Navies the submarines in a submerged position and in the Pacific Ocean trained underwater coherence in combat missions. The submarines of both countries acted coherently and the tasks of the drills were fulfilled," he said.

Maltsev was in the Russian delegation that laid wreaths to the Eternal Flame in the Alexandrov garden to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people over the militaristic Japan and the end of World War Two.

The Pacific fleet said two diesel-electric submarines of both countries participated in the drills. The Pacific fleet delegated the Volkhov submarine in early August.