Russia completes creation of Mozhayets-6 satellite from orbital ‘squadron’

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Specialists from the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy, together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry, have completed the creation of the Mozhayets-6 spacecraft, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"For more than 30 years, scientists from the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy have made a significant contribution to the development of technologies for the creation and use of small spacecraft. Together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry, spacecraft of the Mozhayets series have been created and have undergone orbital operation. In 2025, the creation and ground fine-tuning of the onboard equipment of the Mozhayets-6 spacecraft, designed and created by the A.F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy together with enterprises of the rocket and space industry, was completed," the news release says.

The Defense Ministry added that the Mozhayets satellites are an "orbital ‘squadron" created with the direct participation of the faculty and scientific staff of the A. F. Mozhaisky Military Space Academy.".