DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. With Ukrainian troops being driven out of the settlement of Kamyshevakha, the entire territory of the southern Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been liberated by Russian forces, DRP’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"The last remaining settlement has been liberated. Now, all our cities and municipalities in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic have been liberated. This is an important result. Special thanks to all our soldiers, all units of the Battlegroup East," he said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, units of the Battlegroup East continue advancing in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region. "They are improving their positions already in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, thus creating conditions to ensure security of our settlements," he said.

Kamyshevakha was liberated on Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said. According to Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, it was last settlement to be liberated by the Battlegroup East in the DPR.