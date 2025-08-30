MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, summed up the situation in six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, Gerasimov stated. "An analysis of the condition of Ukrainian troops shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary focused all efforts on slowing our advance, while sustaining heavy losses. Consequently, Ukrainian forces are forced to redeploy their most combat-capable units from one critical direction to another to plug gaps," he said.

Russian forces will continue to execute the objectives of the special military operation by conducting offensive operations, Gerasimov stressed. "The execution of the objectives of the special military operation by the Joint Grouping of Forces will continue through offensive actions," he said.

Russia’s North battlegroup is establishing a security zone after defeating Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

The South battlegroup is successfully advancing along the Seversk direction, with fighting taking place in the urban area of Seversk. Units of the South battlegroup, after liberating Chasov Yar, continue to advance westward and have reached the southeastern outskirts of Konstantinovka.

Russia’s Center battlegroup is advancing along the Oktyabrsk, Krasnoarmeysk, and Dnepropetrovsk directions.

Russian forces have almost completely encircled the city of Kupyansk and liberated approximately half of its territory. "Units and formations of Russia’s West battlegroup have almost completely encircled the city of Kupiansk and liberated approximately half of its territory," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s East battlegroup is advancing westward across the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and have taken control of 25 settlements. "Units of Russia’s East battlegroup are advancing westward across the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and have taken control of 25 settlements. Kamyshevakha was liberated yesterday - the last settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic within the area of responsibility of the East battlegroup," he said. Russian troops also continue to liberate the Zaporozhye region, where the East battlegroup has taken control of Malinovka and Temirovka.

Units of the East battlegroup are advancing in the Dnepropetrovsk region, having taken control of Voronoye, Yanvarskoye, Novogeorgievka, Malievka, and Zaporozhskoye.

Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup, advancing along the Orekhov direction, have taken control over six settlements in the Zaporozhye region, the battlegroup’s units are also conducting active operations to liberate Stepnogorsk, Malaya Tokmachka, and Plavni

In the Oleksandro-Kalinovske direction, five settlements have been liberated over the past month. The elimination of Ukrainian units trapped south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir is nearing completion, Gerasimov said.

In July-August, the Russian Armed Forces, together with the Federal Security Service (FSB), carried out a series of strikes on key facilities involved in the production of the Sapsan system, destroying the design bureau. On August 28, Russian forces also struck Kiev-based missile and aviation industry enterprises producing components for the OTRK Sapsan and Grom-2, as well as air bases.

According to Gerasimov, the material foundation of the successful operations of Russian forces is the timely supply by industry of precision weapons, missiles, and munitions.

Commanders at the tactical level in the special military operation zone have fully mastered the skills of organizing and conducting combat and are adopting unconventional methods of action, Gerasimov stated. "During combat operations, commanders at the tactical level (battalion, regiment, brigade, and division commanders) have fully mastered the skills of organizing and conducting combat, and are adopting new techniques and unconventional methods of action, which they successfully apply in the combat environment," he said.

Gerasimov also noted that the General Staff will today specify the tasks for the troop groupings in the operational directions for the fall period. "Today we will clarify the tasks for the troop groupings in the operational directions for the fall period," he said.