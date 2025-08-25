CSTO participating troops to deploy to Belarus until late August for joint drills

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The troops from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) participating in the post-Soviet security bloc’s upcoming drills Interaction 2025, Search 2025 and Echelon 2025 will deploy to Belarus until August 29, Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Monday.

"The troops participating in the Interaction 2025 joint exercise with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, the Search 2025 and Echelon 2025 special drills will deploy to the Republic of Belarus until August 29. The contingents of CSTO troops (Collective Forces) will deploy from the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan to the area of the drills in accordance with the plan," the spokesman said.

The Losvido and Lepel training grounds in Belarus will host the drills on August 31 - September 6 that will integrate the training of various components of CSTO troops. In particular, the Interaction 2025 exercise with the bloc’s Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will aim to practice preparing and conducting a joint operation to settle a crisis situation on the territory of an CSTO member state, he specified.

"During the Search 2025 special exercise, the troops will practice organizing and conducting reconnaissance for the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces. The Echelon special exercise will focus on logistic support," the spokesman said.

As a specific feature of these drills this year, their scenarios will be closely related to the scenario of the Russia-Belarus joint strategic exercise Zapad 2025, he specified.