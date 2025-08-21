Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov conducts missile firings in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s Project 1155 frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov conducted firings by Kalibr and Uran precision cruise missiles during drills in the Sea of Japan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crew of the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov successfully accomplished missile firings by Kalibr and Uran high-precision cruise missiles against a sea target in the Sea of Japan. The designated target was successfully destroyed by anti-ship missiles," the press office said in a statement.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was floated out at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in January 1985 as a large anti-submarine warfare ship of Project 1155. In 2016, the warship was placed in a dock of the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East for repairs and modernization. During its upgrade, the Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a frigate and received advanced Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. After its trials, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov rejoined the Pacific Fleet on April 27, 2021.