Kalashnikov delivers on all small arms contracts in H1 2025 — company

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern delivered on all the contracts it promised to fulfill in the first half of 2025, the company’s press service reported.

"The Arms Production Division of JSC Kalashnikov Concern fulfilled 100% of orders based on the results of the first half of 2025. The fundamental performance indicators for the production of combat small arms have reached the forecast plan, shipments of in-demand products are taking place exactly on time," the press service said.

The concern stressed that this year, in addition to the main contracts, Kalashnikov received extra orders for the production of the shortened AK-12K assault rifle and the RPL-20 light machine gun in the 'multicam' coloring.

The press service also noted that deliveries of the 7.62 mm Dragunov sniper rifle have increased significantly compared to the same period in 2024.