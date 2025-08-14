Russian shipyard floats out Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko

ST. PETERSBURG, August 14. /TASS/. The Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) floated out the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"The frigate features all combat capabilities and is capable of accomplishing a whole range of objectives typical of a multi-purpose ship both in the close-in and distant maritime zones," Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said at the launch ceremony.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations from a range of over 1,500 km.

These warships displace 4,500 tons and can accelerate to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.