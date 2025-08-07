Russian Su-35S fighter provides cover for combat aircraft striking Ukrainian army sites

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The crew of a Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully accomplished the combat mission of providing cover for bombers and assault aircraft delivering strikes on the Ukrainian army’s military installations and hardware, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The crew of a Su35S multirole supermaneuverable thrust-vectoring fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a combat duty mission to provide support for the Battlegroup South in the special military operation area. The aerial combat alert mission aimed to provide cover in the designated area for operations by bombers and assault aircraft and army aviation helicopters delivering strikes on military installations and hardware of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said in a statement.

Pilots of Russian operational/tactical aircraft conduct sorties at any time and in any weather conditions, employing various air-launched weapons, it said.