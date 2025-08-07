Russian, Chinese naval forces launch joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Warships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China have joined forces and entered the Sea of Japan to conduct coordinated patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, Russia’s Pacific fleet’s press service announced in a statement.

"The Russian and Chinese Navy vessels have formed a joint detachment and departed for the Sea of Japan to carry out patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region. The detachment includes the Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the Chinese destroyer Shaoxing, supported by supply vessels from both nations," the statement read.

The press service emphasized that the patrol's primary objectives include enhancing naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, conducting maritime surveillance, and protecting economic assets of both countries in the area. Sailors from both navies will conduct joint drills focusing on maneuvering and operational coordination.

This marks the continuation of annual bilateral patrols that began with the first Russian-Chinese joint naval patrol in the Asia-Pacific in 2021.

The deployment follows the conclusion of the Maritime Interaction-2025 exercises held from August 1-5 in the Sea of Japan within the Pacific Fleet's training ranges.