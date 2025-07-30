Pacific Fleet to host Russia-China naval drills Maritime Interaction 2025 August 1-5

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet will host the Russia-China joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Interaction 2025 on August 1-5, the fleet’s press service announced in a statement.

"The Pacific Fleet will host the Russia-China joint naval drills dubbed Maritime Interaction 2025 on August 1-5, 2025. The standard exercise will be held in the Sea of Japan, with the purpose being to allow the personnel of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China to share expertise. Defensive in nature, the drills are not directed against third countries," the statement says.

The drills will take place both on land and at sea. A command headquarters will be established in the city of Vladivostok, where the parties will plan joint operations at sea and practice them on maps.

The Pacific Fleet noted that while at sea, the two countries’ ships would work to improve joint search and rescue operations, rehearse methods to combat submarines and operate air defenses. Additionally, they will also conduct joint gun exercises at one of the Pacific Fleet’s maritime training areas.

The press service added that the group of Russian ships would be led by the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs, while the Shaoxing destroyer would command the Chinese group. The drills will also involve diesel-electric submarines and naval aircraft from both countries.