Admiral Nakhimov cruiser floated out for first time since 1999 — shipbuilder

SEVERODVINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Project 11442M heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is undergoing trials after repairs, Andrey Kostin, VTB CEO and chairman of the board at the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"In my view, we’re making good progress on the state defense order. Today, you authorized the raising of the flag on the [Knyaz Pozharsky] nuclear missile-carrying submarine. In March, the Perm submarine was rolled out. And of course, we’ve also had another big event as the renovation of the Admiral Nakhimov cruiser is now over and it is undergoing trials," Kostin noted.

The cruiser was put in for repairs in 1999. Actual work began in 2013. The main result of the upgrade is that the vessel’s strike capability has significantly increased. According to data from open sources, the cruiser will particularly be armed with ten universal ship missile launch facilities designed to carry eight Kaliber/NK or Oniks cruiser missiles each.