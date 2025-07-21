Penicillin intelligence complex helps strike back in seconds — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Penicillin sound-thermal artillery reconnaissance system allows Russian troops to strike back in seconds, a Rostec source told TASS.

"The Penicillin thermal sound reconnaissance complex, developed by our Rosel holding company, helps Russian fighters effectively conduct counter-battery warfare in their combat zone. With its help, military personnel identify enemy firing positions in seconds and give their artillery target indications for return fire. As a result, the barrel of the enemy cannon does not have time to cool down after firing, while a response is already coming from our side," the source said.

The source noted that Penicillin is a new generation complex that combines three types of information - seismic, thermal and visual. "Its sensors are positioned. The complex detects sound and light waves from shots and explosions. Its equipment automatically aggregates and processes information and in a few seconds produces the coordinates of enemy guns - from mortars to heavy howitzers. The detection range is impressive," Rostec source said.

The source also said that the complex is capable of effectively conducting exploration at any time of the day in a wide temperature range from minus 40 to plus 60 degrees Celsius.

"The deployment time is minimal for such a complex system. One of its most important advantages is that the equipment works without radiation, only in a passive mode. Detecting volleys of any artillery systems, the complex remains inaccessible for radio direction finding and radio interference. It is also impossible to suppress it with electronic warfare systems," the source in the state corporation added.