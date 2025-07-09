Russia helps India upgrade Kashmir naval antiaircraft guns

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian and Indian specialists are repairing and upgrading Kashmir naval antiaircraft complexes in India, Rosoboronexport said.

"The Russian side with the participation of Indian partners is repairing and modernizing in India Kashmir naval antiaircraft missile complexes supplied to the country in late 90s and installed on warships of Delhi-class project 15," it said.

The upgrade will allow firing new guided antiaircraft missile with inclined launch of the Shtil-1 complex which the Talwar and Shivalik frigates are armed with.

Shtil-1 is a medium-range missile complex for defense of warships against air raids and strikes at sea targets. It was designed by Altair Research Institute of Almaz-Antey Company.

The Talwar frigates of project 11356 were built in Russia on Indian orders in 1999-2013. They were designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg.