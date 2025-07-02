{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine loses 17 UAV control points during operations by Russia’s East group

Two US-manufctured M198 towed howitzers were destroyed during counter-battery operations

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost five Starlink satellite communication stations and 17 unmanned aerial vehicoe (UAV) control points within the area of responsibility of Russia’s East battlegroup Over the past 24 hours, according to group press center officer Alexey Yakovlev.

"The enemy lost a radio electronic warfare station, five Starlink satellite communication units, two unmanned aerial vehicles, and 17 UAV control points," Yakovlev stated.

He added that two US-manufctured M198 towed howitzers were destroyed during counter-battery operations.

Germany boosts control over ships heading east in Baltic Sea from July 1
The ministry claims that this allegedly fits into the European efforts to counter the so-called Russian shadow fleet
Russia's Il-76 cargo aircraft makes first landing on Antarctic ice airfield
The plane landed at the ice airfield of Russia’s Novolazarevskaya station in Antarctica
Mercenaries fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region mostly come from Colombia — Russian security
Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them
Russia’s Andreeva cruises past Egyptian Sherif with straight sets win at 2025 Wimbledon
Mirra Andreeva will face Lucia Bronzetti from Italy in the next round
Pentagon suspends deliveries of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine
Politico sources noted that the decision to suspend certain aid deliveries, originally approved under former US President Joe Biden’s administration, was made in early June but has only now gone into effect
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends prime minister’s powers
According to the media, 36 senators demanded Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension after a recording of a telephone conversation she had with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen surfaced online
Number of schoolchildren in Ukraine hits thirty-year low
According to sociological polls, declining student numbers and the trend of children emigrating abroad is only expected to worsen going forward
Germany's hopes for green energy dashed, country needs Russian energy — AfD deputy
Kotre called on the German MPs and politicians to lift anti-Russian sanctions that are harming Germany
Security officer says Kiev widely uses chemical weapons against Russian forces
According to the FSB officer, an improvised prussic acid laboratory was discovered on the abandoned positions of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2024 and a cache holding containers with chloropicrine, a toxic agent, was found in October 2024
Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum
The document enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation
Merz says discussed with Zelensky training of Ukrainian military to use Taurus missiles
"We have not yet begun this [training]," German Chancellor said, adding that "this has been and continues to be an option"
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Germany not to become party to conflict in Ukraine — Merz
German Chancellor also called the decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO at the alliance's 2008 summit a mistake
Russia increases LNG supplies to Europe by 1.7% in H1, becomes fourth-largest gas supplier
Total Russian gas deliveries to the EU during this period amounted to roughly 19.3 bln cubic meters
Trump says he could consider deporting Musk
On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate
Over 100 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past day
In total, since the escalation of the armed conflict in October 2023, over 56,600 people have been killed and 134,000 injured
Russia, China to develop river-sea transport channel between regions
"It was agreed to develop the river-sea transport channel between the Northeast China and the Russian Far East," the Russian Ministry of Transport said
Su-34 jet crashes in Russia, pilots survive — Defense Ministry
A search and rescue team is heading to the crash site to take the crew to the base
Russian MFA voices protest to Azerbaijani envoy in view of Baku's unfriendly actions
Rahman Mustafayev was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to Baku's "deliberate actions aimed at dismantling bilateral relations"
Final discussions underway with Slovakia on 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Merz
"We are trying to solve the problem", German Chancellor said
Kiev's monthly manpower losses in battles around LPR stand at 17,000 troops — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the heaviest losses were recorded in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West
Top Iranian diplomat blames US for derailing nuclear talks
According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the top diplomat slammed the positions of a number of European countries that did not condemn the US and Israeli strikes against Iran
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command system, UAV workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Senate passes Trump's bill on government spending, taxes, debt ceiling
The document calls for significant cuts in taxes and some government spending and an increase in defense spending, in particular on the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Progress MS-29 undocks from ISS
The spaceship undocked at 9:43 p.m. Moscow time and will stitch on its engines at 00:46 p.m. a.m. Moscow time on July 2 to leave the ISS orbit and enter the Earth atmosphere
Chairman of Azerbaijan-Ural organization detained in Yekaterinburg
Law enforcement agencies did not specify the reason for the detention
Rosatom looks for buyers for 49% in Turkey’s nuclear plant
"According to terms of the said intergovernmental agreement, the selection of potential partners requires mandatory coordination with the Turkish side," Rosatom said
Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter disappears over Lake Onega
There were three crewmembers onboard
Russia, Afghanistan have established 'very good' coordination on security — envoy
Zamir Kabulov added that the Russian leadership is "satisfied with the attention that the Afghan authorities are paying to ensuring the security of the Russian embassy"
Rubio says USAID foreign aid programs move to State Department
Foreign assistance programs that align with administration policies will be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Russia successfully tests its 50-qubit computer
Successful completion of the tests would pave the way for the production of serial samples of quantum computers and their commercial use, , the Lebedev Physical Institute added
Hamas reports outbreak of meningitis among children in Gaza
"The disease outbreak poses a risk of another humanitarian catastrophe amid the total collapse of the healthcare system in the enclave," the movement said
NATO’s 2025 Defender Europe exercises held dangerously close to Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that Belarus was not going to respond to the aggressive demonstration of force
With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine
LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated
Analyst says Russia liberated 13 settlements in Sumy, Kharkov, Donetsk regions in June
Andrey Marochko said that a buffer zone was also being created between the Russian border and Ukrainian territory
Israel shoots down over 1,000 Iranian drones — permanent representative to UN
Danny Danon said that not a single Israeli aircraft was lost
Ukraine’s top brass acknowledges loss of part of Sumy Region
The Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region
Elon Musk calls for new political party
He reiterated his criticism of US President Donald Trump's bill
Kremlin to join Russian messenger when fully operational
On June 10, the State Duma passed a bill to create a multifunctional digital data exchange service
Russia considers ‘3+3’ format key element of Eurasian security — foreign ministry
Russia believes that meetings of the consultative regional platform are crucial for improving ties in the South Caucasus and ensuring the countries’ sustained and harmonious cooperation in areas of common interest
Macron plans to continue contacts with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
The two leaders spoke for more than two hours, focusing mainly on the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine
Germany starts funding long-range strike systems production for Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 drones
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
What is known about aftermath of drone attack on enterprise in Russia’s Udmurt Region
According to the region's governor Alexander Brechalov, several people were injured as a result of the incident
Russia should support Afghan authorities in their war on international terrorism — envoy
The Taliban authorities are Russia's objective allies, whom we must support in order to arm them in every sense of the word, so that they successfully suppress all these smallest hotbeds of international terrorism, Zamir Kabulov added
California independence support hits "record high" — Newsweek
The survey was conducted from June 11 to 23 amid a conflict between the governor of the state and the US President Donald Trump administration
Phosagro plans to double fertilizer shipments to Africa within five years
First Deputy CEO Siroj Loikov cited the launch of the production facility in Volkhov as a key factor contributing to Phosagro’s expanded export capacity to Africa, owing to its proximity to Baltic Sea ports
Palestinian minister lambasts Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as death trap for people
Varsen Aghabekian said that the current situation "requires urgent action by the international community to stop genocide and ensure unimpeded humanitarian deliveries"
Body of Mi-8 helicopter crew member found at bottom of Lake Onega
The body was found inside the helicopter
Sitronics Electro plans to export charging stations to Georgia, Kyrgyzstan
The company’s CEO Andrey Gurlenov emphasized that Sitronics Electro offers integrated solutions, which facilitates entry into foreign markets
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Kremlin resolutely condemns Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian peaceful cities
Russian military is taking measures to minimize such risks, Dmitry Peskov asserted
Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin
"The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian stock indices growing on Monday — market data
The yuan increased to 10.939 rubles
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Azerbaijan's envoy receives note demanding release of Russian journalists, MFA says
The ministry has also lodged a protest with the Azerbaijani ambassador over Baku’s unfriendly actions aimed at undermining relations with Russia
Slovakia to block 18th package of EU sanctions without guarantees for it — PM
"Unless Slovakia receives comprehensive guarantees that will allow us to minimize the damage caused by termination of Russian gas supplies, the republic cannot vote for the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia," Robert Fico stressed
Russian diplomat says Serbia in midst of ‘slow-burning color revolution’
These protests are, in his words, advantageous for the West, which is reluctant to cooperate with the Serbian president, who, despite being oriented toward the EU, "holds a principally different position, defends Serbia’s sovereignty," and acts in the interests of his country
Putin introduces special accounts for foreign investors
Rules set forth by the decree applies to investors from unfriendly countries, including the ones engaging foreigners from other countries for help
Kola Nuclear Plant-2 to be built in 2027 - 2037 — Rosatom
"The Kola NPP-2 will become the first plant with modern medium-capacity units of 600 MW each," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said
Putin, Macron speak over phone for first time since September 2022
The Kremlin said after the last conversation that its topic was the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, Ukraine’s shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Donbass, and prospects for a grain deal that subsequently failed due to the policies of Western countries
Security situation in Afghanistan is much better than under Western occupation — diplomat
According to Zamir Kabulov, "the Afghan authorities are doing their best" amid the West’s economic and financial sanctions
US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg
US special envoy to Ukraine said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian"
With parliament behind him, Serbia's Vucic has no need to call new elections — expert
The next presidential election in Serbia is scheduled for April 2027
Ukrainian PM admits freezing Russian assets was unlawful
Denis Shmygal noted that "the situation in Ukraine remains difficult"
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
Iran to renew talks as soon as it receives guarantees US won’t attack again — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, during the 12-day armed conflict with Israel, Iran showed and proved that it has the ability to defend itself
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
Kremlin confirms preparations underway for Putin-Netanyahu meeting in Moscow
The Israeli prime minister will visit Moscow on July 11 to hold talks with Vladimir Putin
Putin to meet with Kyrgyz president Japarov in Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss current issues related to the development of Russian-Kyrgyz relations in the context of strategic partnership and alliance
PREVIEW: Progress MS-29 to undock from ISS before Russia launches a new cargo mission
The undocking of the Russian spacecraft is scheduled to take place at around 9:39 p.m. Moscow time
Diasporas cannot dictate rules to state — MP
"Everyone will live according to Russian laws, those who disagree with this will continue their lives in the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service," Andrey Klishas said
Ukraine puts prominent Russian film director Mikhalkov on wanted list
Nikita Mikhalkov has also been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website
Russia interested in friendly ties with Armenia, stability in that country — MFA
According to Dmitry Masyuk, Russia believes that "the period of political turbulence that the republic is going through, including the recent statements by the Armenian prime minister about preventing a coup attempt, is an internal matter of Armenia"
Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow format to be held in autumn of 2025 — envoy
Zamir Kabulov said that the date has not yet been determined
Drone attack on Udmurt Region’s enterprise kills three, injures 35 — governor
"They are receiving all the necessary medical care," Alexander Brechalov said
Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions
The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes off coast of Japan
There was no information about casualties or damage
Azerbaijan’s ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry’s building
The diplomat spent nearly an hour in the Foreign Ministry
Putin orders to bring standard of living in Donbass, Novorossiya to all-Russia average
The Russian president noted that the Russian authorities constantly supervise the restoration, development of the economy, social, transport and other infrastructure of Donbass and Novorossiya
Entire Lugansk People’s Republic liberated — republic’s head
"Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been 100% liberated," Leonid Pasechnik said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Middle East, Ukraine: first Putin-Macron phone talk in three years
The leaders emphasized the need for a political and diplomatic resolution to all contentious issues and agreed to maintain communication to coordinate their positions
Israel agrees to terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — Trump
According to the American leader, Egypt and Qatar will present a final proposal for resolving the conflict
Russia hands over Tamal frigate to India
Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356
Detained members of Azeri group operate in Russia since 90s — law enforcement officers
Earlier, local media reported that a group of Azerbaijani natives had been detained in Yekaterinburg on June 27
Lukashenko says he told Kellogg about Putin's position on Ukraine settlement
The Belarusian president said he urged the US to step back from the "campaign bacchanalia" and realize what was said earlier
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Ukraine uses Storm Shadows in June 30 missile strike on civilian targets in DPR
Rodion Miroshnik noted that, given that Donetsk People’s Republic is constantly shelled by Ukrainian troops, "this attack was not unique in terms of the number of casualties or the amount of damage"
Putin approves additional guarantees for rights of foreign investors
The decree stipulates conditions, under which foreigners can make investments in Russia without consideration of counter-sanction decrees of 2022 and 2023, which set limitations for representatives of unfriendly countries
Moscow shares with Baku its approaches to mitigate damage to bilateral relations — MFA
Russia hopes that the Azerbaijani authorities will adhere to this approach as well, Dmitry Masyuk said
Slovak president calls on EU leaders to meet with Russian representatives
According to the report, Peter Pellegrini said that EU leaders "need to have the heart to meet with Russian representatives and begin a dialogue on how to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible"
Court detains new suspect in Yekaterinburg murders case
The investigation alleges that the suspects were involved in multiple murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, and 2011
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov gets 13 years in prison for embezzlement
After the verdict was announced, Timur Ivanov's defense told TASS that it would appeal the court's decision
Russian diplomat says Ukraine hit Donetsk area with missiles intended for defense
According to Rodion Miroshnik, mission input data, or target coordinates, of the missiles that were fired could not have been entered into the flight control systems of the missiles without the participation of British or French specialists who have access from the manufacturers
Outside pressure has no impact on upcoming Zapad 2025 Russia-Belarus drills — top brass
Belarus sees military drills in NATO countries that "are massive by their scope in terms of the size of troops involved" but observes them calmly, Belarus’ Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said
