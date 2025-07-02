MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost five Starlink satellite communication stations and 17 unmanned aerial vehicoe (UAV) control points within the area of responsibility of Russia’s East battlegroup Over the past 24 hours, according to group press center officer Alexey Yakovlev.

"The enemy lost a radio electronic warfare station, five Starlink satellite communication units, two unmanned aerial vehicles, and 17 UAV control points," Yakovlev stated.

He added that two US-manufctured M198 towed howitzers were destroyed during counter-battery operations.