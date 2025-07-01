Russia hands over Tamal frigate to India

KALININGRAD, July 1. /TASS/. The Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad handed over the Tamal frigate of project 11356 to the Indian Navy. She is the fifth frigate build by the shipyard for India, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) said.

"The gala handover ceremony was held on July 1 in Kaliningrad. The frigate is called the Tamal, which means Sword in translation. The acceptance act was signed by Rosoboronexport representative and the commander of the warship," it said.

The Tamal successfully passed acceptance trials. "She is a modern and multirole warship with high combat capabilities to counter surface, ground, underwater and air targets," USC CEO Andrey Puchkov said adding the corporation will assist India in the construction of two other frigates on its territory.

"Our experience and competences in the design and construction of warships are in demand in many leading world countries. We plan to develop international cooperation," he said.

The Tamal has 20 Indian-made systems, including BrahMos supersonic missiles, communication complex, detection and guidance radar, a sonar, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"The company actively develops partnership with Indian government and private enterprises in the joint design and production of military products in the partner’s territory. We are discussing 50 projects for all arms of forces," he said.

Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356 and is building another two at Goa Shipyard Limited.

Frigates of project 11356 are designated to fight submarines and warships in brown and blue waters and to repel air attacks both independently and within formations. They are armed with A-190 100mm artillery gun, anti-aircraft missiles, including Kalibr and Shtil and torpedo armaments. The warship can carry a Ka-27 helicopter or its modifications. The displacement is 3620 tons, the length is 124.8 meters. Full speed is 30 knots and the cruising range is 4850 miles.