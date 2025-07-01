MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. There are mostly Colombians among foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine in the Sumy sector of the front line, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"Naturally, foreign mercenaries, too, are active in the Sumy direction. They are mostly illegal Colombian workers, and there are also nationals of other Latin American countries, as well as natives of Great Britain, Poland and even Japan there," the Russian officer said.

Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them and their remnants are no different from the bodies of fallen Ukrainian militants, he added.