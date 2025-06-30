Russian deminers neutralize over 8,000 explosives in Kursk Region since August

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Pyrotechnic units of Russia’s Emergency Ministry have diffused more than 8,000 explosive devices in the border areas in the Region of Kursk since August 2024, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Emergency specialists of the explosive ordnance disposal teams have neutralized nearly 8,000 hazardous munitions in Kursk Region since August 2024," the ministry stated.

The specialists conduct daily operations, having already cleared 165 hectares of border territory. The primary focus is on fields, residential areas, and forests.

"To ensure personnel safety, disposal is often performed remotely by on-site detonation," the ministry emphasized.