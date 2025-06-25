MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Fighters of the battlegroup West destroyed up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 Starlink satellite communication stations and 3 field ammunition depots over the past day, said Ivan Bigma, the battlegroup’s spokesman.

"Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 220 servicemen, a Humvee armored fighting vehicle, 3 electronic warfare stations, including Kvertus, Kaskad and Cobra and 11 motor vehicles. Air defense units shot down 24 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Also destroyed were 37 drone operation centers, 8 Starlink satellite communication stations and 3 field ammunition depots," he said.

According to the spokesman, a US-made M777 artillery gun and 12 mortar crews were destroyed during counter-battery combat.