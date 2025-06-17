MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The liberation of the locality of Petrovskogo (known as Orekhovo in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) marks a major stage in the offensive toward the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"After overcoming [enemy] resistance [in that locality], units from [the Russian Armed Forces] have reached operational space by establishing new strongholds on the border of the Dnepropetrovsk region <…>. The liberation of Petrovskogo marks a major stage as it paves the way for further offensive in this direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Petrovskogo in the DPR.