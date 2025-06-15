Advance in Dnepropetrovsk region leads to liberation of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head

DONETSK, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian army’s progress in the Dnepropetrovsk Region is bringing the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR ever closer, announced Denis Pushilin, the republic’s head.

"We observe multiple points of access opening up into the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which allow us to strategically leverage our advances and move decisively toward liberating Krasnoarmeysk. Following the liberation of Petrovskoye, we made strides toward what can be considered a key Ukrainian logistical hub - the village of Novopavlovka," Pushilin stated on Telegram.

He also reported intense street fighting in Chasov Yar, noting that the enemy continues to shift reserves in a bid to hold their positions. Meanwhile, Russian forces are making progress toward Krasny Liman.