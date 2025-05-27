13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues kicks off in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday as previously scheduled for May 27-29 at the "Russia" National Center.

More than 150 countries have been invited to take part in the forum, including from the Global South and East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The leaders of more than 20 international organizations have received invites as well.

Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS.

For the first time during the annual forum, which will be chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, a scientific seminar on global security issues will be held with expected participation of representatives from over 100 countries, the press office noted.

The Security Council of the Russian Federation has been holding the annual international meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues since 2010.

It is an important international platform for exchange of views on all global security-related issues and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation between partner countries to combat international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.